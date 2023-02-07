Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.73) to €17.10 ($18.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.31) to €51.80 ($55.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 977,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

