Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.55 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 295,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,596.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

