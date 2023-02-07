Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million. Freshworks also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $23.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $204,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

