G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $7,482.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00089607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00064090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025141 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004437 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

