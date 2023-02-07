Gas (GAS) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $158.08 million and $9.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00011508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.