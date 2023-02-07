Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

