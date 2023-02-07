Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 306,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.