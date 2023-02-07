Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 18,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
