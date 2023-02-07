Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 18,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

