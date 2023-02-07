Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Down 1.3%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 65,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 27,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

