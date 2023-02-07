Gold Royalty’s (GROY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

