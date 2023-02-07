GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.53 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and approximately $24,521.42 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014573 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008993 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005355 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.
GXChain Coin Profile
GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GXChain
