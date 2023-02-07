Head to Head Comparison: Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woolworths Group and Weis Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 12.99 Weis Markets $4.22 billion 0.56 $108.85 million $4.43 19.68

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group. Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.64% 9.51% 6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woolworths Group and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 2 2 0 1 2.00 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woolworths Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.64%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Woolworths Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

