Head to Head Survey: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -7.74% N/A -6.34% China Automotive Systems 4.05% 6.61% 3.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.10 million 0.76 $20,000.00 N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $497.99 million 0.50 $11.05 million $0.71 11.39

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

China Automotive Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.83%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

