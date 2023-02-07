Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 0.7 %

HLF stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.