Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $246.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $240.53 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

