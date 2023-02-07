Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 guidance at $0.85-0.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.10-4.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

HI opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

