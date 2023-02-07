Holistic Financial Partners Sells 209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

