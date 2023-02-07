Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.60 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.46). 622,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,275,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.47).
Home Reit Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.81 million and a P/E ratio of 345.91.
Home Reit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Home Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
