Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,485 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 321,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.