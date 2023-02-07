Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
