Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $809,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 172,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

