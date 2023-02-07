Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $153,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

