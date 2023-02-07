Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 1.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.