Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

HUBG stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

