Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $323.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

