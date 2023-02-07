IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.56.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

IAC stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 88,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

