Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Vice Chairman Sells $14,809,337.62 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.26. 1,633,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.