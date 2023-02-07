Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Vice Chairman Sells $14,809,337.62 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.26. 1,633,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

