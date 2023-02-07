Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.46.
TSE IMO opened at C$67.13 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.28 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
