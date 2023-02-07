Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.15.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
