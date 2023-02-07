Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

