Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Down 5.5%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 692,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,845,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVZ shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $703.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 2,071.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

