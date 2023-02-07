Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

