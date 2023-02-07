Intrust Bank NA Has $1.92 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. 465,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

