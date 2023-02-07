InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 22,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,545. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

