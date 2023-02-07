InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NVIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 22,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,545. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.
Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
