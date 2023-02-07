IOTA Market Cap Hits $690.89 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $690.89 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.