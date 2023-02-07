IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $700.25 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016393 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000147 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.