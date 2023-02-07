iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 8.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 1,225,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,088. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

