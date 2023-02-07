IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IWG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

About IWG



IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

