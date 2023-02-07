IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IWG Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
About IWG
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IWG (IWGFF)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.