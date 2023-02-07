Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.46. 518,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,289. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $164.49 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

