Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Konami Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Konami Group Stock Performance
KONMY opened at C$22.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.14. Konami Group has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.08.
Konami Group Company Profile
Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.
