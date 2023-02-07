John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $93.13 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
See Also
