Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,070. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

