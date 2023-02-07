Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,279 shares of company stock worth $3,583,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

