Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and $31,630.76 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00226960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.10150004 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,999.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

