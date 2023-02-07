JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $133.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 125,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

