KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($74.19) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KBC Group from €59.90 ($64.41) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
KBC Group Stock Down 0.7 %
KBCSY opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
