Keep Network Price Tops $0.21 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $180.66 million and $4.81 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
