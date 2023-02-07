Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of K traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. 2,058,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $42,381,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

