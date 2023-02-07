Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 14,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KELTF. Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

