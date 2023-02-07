Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

