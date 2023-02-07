Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 264,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

STZ stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

